Japan eases arms export rules

21 April 2026 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Japan has introduced its most significant overhaul of defense export rules in decades, easing long-standing restrictions on the shipment of military equipment abroad, AzerNEWS reports.

The updated policy opens the door for exports of more advanced systems, including warships, missiles, and other high-tech defense products — a major shift from the country’s traditionally cautious approach shaped by its post-war pacifist doctrine.

The reforms are designed to strengthen Japan’s domestic defense industry and signal a continued move away from the strict limitations that have defined its security policy since the end of World War II. Analysts say this marks a turning point in Tokyo’s strategic posture, as it seeks a more active role in regional and global security.

The timing is also significant. Ongoing conflicts such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and instability in the Middle East have placed increasing pressure on U.S. military production. As a result, Washington’s allies in Europe and Asia are looking to diversify their defense suppliers, creating new opportunities for Japan in the global arms market.

According to reports, several countries — including Poland and Philippines — are already exploring the possibility of purchasing Japanese military equipment as part of their modernization efforts. One of the first potential deals could involve the transfer of decommissioned Japanese naval vessels to Manila, which would strengthen maritime security in the region.

The reforms were approved by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Under the new framework, five key categories of export restrictions have been lifted. Previously, Japan could export only limited types of equipment, such as rescue, transport, surveillance, early-warning, and minesweeping systems.

Now, each export deal will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, allowing for greater flexibility while maintaining oversight.

At the same time, Japan continues to uphold its three core principles of arms export control: strict screening of transactions, limits on re-exports to third countries, and a general ban on supplying weapons to states directly involved in armed conflicts. However, the government has introduced provisions for exceptions when exports are deemed essential for national security or international stability.

Experts note that beyond economic benefits, this policy shift could significantly reshape Japan’s geopolitical role — transforming it from a largely defensive power into a more influential player in the global security architecture.