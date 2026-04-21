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Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Azerbaijan’s farm exports grow as trade surplus nearly doubles

21 April 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s farm exports grow as trade surplus nearly doubles
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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In the first three months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 137,847 tons of fruit and vegetables worth $187.037 million, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee. This marks an increase of $33.666 million, or...

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