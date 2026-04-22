Cargo vessel from Iran hit in Gulf of Oman, container ship attacked near Hormuz

22 April 2026 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A cargo vessel departing from Iran has reportedly come under fire and been forced to halt in the Gulf of Oman, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), AzerNEWS reports.

The UK-based maritime authority said it received information about an incident approximately eight nautical miles west of Iran. The ship’s captain reported that the vessel had been fired upon and was currently stationary at sea. Crew members are safe, and no damage to the vessel has been confirmed so far.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a container ship was attacked in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO stated that the incident occurred around 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman. No fire or environmental damage has been reported, and the crew is said to be unharmed.

According to preliminary information, the captain of the container ship claimed that a vessel allegedly linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) approached and opened fire. It is further alleged that the crew of the approaching boat did not attempt to establish radio communication with the container ship.

UKMTO added that the attack caused significant damage to the commercial vessel’s bridge.

The incidents underscore ongoing security risks in key maritime routes vital to global trade.