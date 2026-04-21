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Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Electricity exports drop sharply in early 2026, Georgia cuts imports

21 April 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)
Electricity exports drop sharply in early 2026, Georgia cuts imports
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Electricity exports from Azerbaijan fell significantly in the first quarter of 2026, declining by 79% to 96.77 million kWh, according to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports. The value of exported electricity during the period amounted to...

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