Apple names John Ternus as next CEO, Tim Cook to become executive chairman

21 April 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Apple has announced the appointment of John Ternus as its new CEO, effective September 1, 2026. Current CEO Tim Cook will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, Cook will remain in his position throughout the summer, working closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth and orderly leadership transition.

During more than a decade under Cook’s leadership, Apple experienced remarkable growth. The company’s market capitalization rose from approximately $350 billion to over $2 trillion, briefly surpassing the $3 trillion mark in early 2022 — a historic milestone that underscored its dominance in the global tech industry.

The official confirmation of Ternus as CEO is expected to coincide with the release of Apple’s upcoming financial report, a move that analysts say could help reinforce investor confidence during the transition period.

Cook has led Apple since 2011, following the passing of co-founder Steve Jobs. His tenure has been defined not only by financial success but also by the expansion of Apple’s ecosystem, including services like Apple Music and Apple TV+, as well as a stronger focus on sustainability and supply chain resilience.

Ternus, who currently oversees Apple’s hardware engineering, is widely seen as a key figure behind the development of products such as the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Silicon chips. His appointment may signal a continued emphasis on innovation in hardware, particularly as Apple pushes further into areas like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and next-generation computing.