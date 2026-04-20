3,000 candles and triumph of Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev in Turkiye – one of finest violinists of our time [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

20 April 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A stunning evening of classical music took place at the Atatürk Cultural Center, where the symphonic candlelight gala concert "Sibelius & Şehrazad" became one of the most remarkable cultural events of the season—marked by the triumph of Azerbaijani virtuoso violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, AzerNEWS was told by the musician's press service.

The Türk Telekom Opera Hall was illuminated by 3,000 candles, transforming the stage into a mesmerizing space where music and light merged into a single emotional canvas. The concert became a true audiovisual spectacle, and the candlelight format was not merely decorative but an essential part of the concept—allowing the audience to hear the orchestra in a new way, appreciate subtle nuances, and fully immerse themselves in the performance.

In this almost magical atmosphere, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev took the stage alongside the Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Orçun Orçunsel.

In the first half of the evening, Ganiyev demonstrated exceptional mastery with his performance of the Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 by Jean Sibelius. His playing—powerful, dramatic, and impeccably precise—captivated the audience and drew a storm of applause and enthusiastic acclaim.

The second half featured a brilliant performance of the symphonic suite "Scheherazade," Op. 35 by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Under Maestro Orçunsel's direction, the music sounded especially grand and expressive, and combined with the soft glow of thousands of candles, it turned into a living musical legend on stage.

Before the concert, the chairman of the Istanbul Philharmonic Society, Atilla Tuna, noted that for 80 years the organization has tirelessly served the development of academic music, and this evening was a vivid confirmation of its mission.

The finale became a true triumph. The hall erupted in endless ovations, with the audience rising to their feet, unwilling to let the performers go and repeatedly calling them back for encores. Turkish media widely covered the event, highlighting its exceptional level and describing Ganiyev's performance as a world-class phenomenon. Experts already regard the virtuoso as one of the finest violinists of his generation.

The sold-out concert was not just part of Istanbul’s cultural calendar but a genuine celebration of art—where music and mastery reached their highest expression.

It is worth noting that Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev was recognized as a prodigy from an early age, earning informal titles such as the "Azerbaijani Paganini" and "Mozart." In 2008, by decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, his name was included in the country's "Golden Book" of young talents, and he was awarded a presidential scholarship. Born into a family of musicians, his first teacher at the age of five was his grandfather, Sarvar Ganiyev—a distinguished violinist and founder of the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra.

He later continued his studies with the legendary pedagogue Zakhar Bron and received musical education in Switzerland, Spain, and Germany.