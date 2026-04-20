2nd Autism Awareness Forum held in Baku [PHOTOS]

20 April 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The “2nd Autism Awareness Forum” was held on April 18, 2026, at the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku, organized by the IDDO Mental Health Program.

Dedicated to the theme “A Holistic Approach to Autism,” the forum stood out for its educational content and high social significance. AzerNEWS reports that the primary objective of the forum was to raise awareness among parents, encourage greater professional responsibility among specialists, and emphasize the importance of integrating children with autism into society.

During the event, existing challenges in the field of autism, possible solutions, and directions for structuring this area were thoroughly discussed.

Members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan — Ilham Mammadov, Elchin Mirzabayli, Mushfig Mammadov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Aydin Huseynov, Elman Nasirov, Konul Nurullayeva, and Nigar Mammadova — along with representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, TABIB, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, attended the forum.

The event was also attended by Zuhra Akgun, the spouse of the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the forum, an important exchange of views was held on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of autism. It was noted that expanding knowledge and experience exchange between the two brotherly countries, fostering joint professional activities, and implementing international standards will create conditions for achieving more systematic and effective outcomes in the future.

Speakers emphasized that autism spectrum disorders are increasingly prevalent in the modern world and require special attention, highlighting the significant role of such forums in guiding parents correctly and raising public awareness.

In her speech, Jala Ahmadova, Head of the IDDO Mental Health Program, provided information on ongoing efforts to regulate the activities of psychology centers and psychological services. She stated that a standardization committee has been established for this purpose, and throughout 2026, it is planned to develop a code of ethics, as well as diagnostic and rehabilitation standards, with the participation of a multidisciplinary team. It was noted that the implementation of these standards will enhance the quality of early diagnosis and help prevent unprofessional practices.

Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Deputy Chair of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis, emphasized the importance of strengthening state policy in the field of autism. She noted that the development of early diagnosis and systematic rehabilitation services is among the priority directions, and efforts are ongoing to improve the legislative framework in this area.

Rovshan Nazarli, Chief Psychologist of the IDDO Mental Health Program, highlighted the importance of initiating early diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders as early as 6–9 months of age. He stated that delayed diagnosis remains a widespread issue and that diagnoses made at the age of three may already be considered late. He also emphasized the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in the rehabilitation process.

Invited experts from Türkiye also delivered presentations during the forum. Dr. Anil Gurkan presented on “Brain Mapping with QEEG: How Do We Look at the Brain in Autism?”, providing insights into the capabilities and limitations of the method.

Dr. Murat Balanli and dietitian Ramila Imanova discussed common gastrointestinal issues in autism, the relationship between microbiota and behavior, and the impact of systemic inflammation.

Psychologist Yeliz Ceylan addressed behavioral and emotional regulation in autism, sensory sensitivity, the differences between “meltdown” and “tantrum,” as well as common mistakes made by families and practical support methods that can be applied at home.

During the forum, participants’ questions were answered, and informative discussions were held for parents.

It was noted that such initiatives make a significant contribution to building an inclusive society, supporting the social integration of children with special needs, and expanding their development opportunities.