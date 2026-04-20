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Monday, April 20, 2026

Azerbaijan’s retail trade expands in early 2026 as consumer spending patterns shift

20 April 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s retail trade expands in early 2026 as consumer spending patterns shift
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Retail sales in Azerbaijan reached 15.927 billion manats in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 3.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.

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