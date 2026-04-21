'FotoBax' national photography competition launched for young photographers

21 April 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "FotoBax" national photography competition is being held by the IDEA Public Union and the "Reza Visual Academy", AzerNEWS reports.

The competition is being organized under the patronage of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Chairperson of the IDEA Public Union, and with the initiative of Reza Deghati, founder of the "Reza Visual Academy" association and internationally recognized photographer. The competition is part of the "Children's Eyes on Earth" international photography project and is dedicated to the theme "I Love Nature – Azerbaijan”.

The main goal of the competition is to raise environmental awareness among children and youth, strengthen their interest and love for the nature of our country, and provide an opportunity for them to express their thoughts through photography.

Those wishing to participate in the competition should submit up to 20 photographs they have taken to the website by September 21.

The competition is open to children and adolescents under the age of 18.