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Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Exports of Azerbaijani sugar rise 4.5 times in strong start to year

21 April 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)
Exports of Azerbaijani sugar rise 4.5 times in strong start to year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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In the first three months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 42.5 thousand tons of sugar worth $27.9 million, AzerNEWS reports, citing data from the State Customs Committee. This marks a significant increase compared to the same period last year. Export value rose by...

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