Azerbaijan elected to chair UNESCAP session as Bayramov outlines global priorities

20 April 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

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On April 20, Jeyhun Bayramov was elected Chairman of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific during his working visit to Bangkok. Azerbaijan is set to chair the organization for the next year, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the session opened under the theme “Leaving No One Behind: Advancing Society for All Ages in the Asia and Pacific Region.”

At the opening ceremony, the address of Ilham Aliyev was delivered by Bayramov. The message highlighted the challenges posed by growing geopolitical tensions to international peace and security, while emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The address also underlined the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, progress in normalization with Armenia, the implementation of the Great Return Program, and ongoing risks posed by landmines. It further pointed to the country’s contributions to sustainable development, energy security, and regional connectivity, including the growing role of the Middle Corridor.

Azerbaijan’s increasing engagement in international platforms was also highlighted, including its chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States, participation in global initiatives such as COP29, and other multilateral efforts.

Acting as session chair, Bayramov presented Azerbaijan’s priorities, focusing on inclusive development, digital transformation, green energy, regional connectivity, and multilateral cooperation. He stressed that inclusiveness remains central in a rapidly changing global environment and is reflected in the country’s long-term development strategy.

The speech also emphasized the role of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and online public services in improving governance, as well as the importance of renewable energy for both economic and climate sustainability. Reference was made to commitments achieved during COP29, including mobilizing significant climate finance, and the need to translate these into concrete projects.

Transport, trade, and logistics were highlighted as key drivers of inclusive growth, with Azerbaijan’s strategic location between Europe and Asia positioning it as a vital hub—particularly through the Middle Corridor.

During the session’s general debates, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev also addressed participants, emphasizing the importance of inclusive and sustainable development, social equality, and broad participation in economic progress.