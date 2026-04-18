France and UK demand unrestricted access through Strait of Hormuz

18 April 2026 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have issued a joint statement affirming the international community’s determination to ensure the free movement of vessels.

AzerNEWS reports that France and the United Kingdom called for the immediate, unconditional, and unrestricted reopening of the Strait of Hormuz at the conclusion of an international summit involving 51 countries. The summit focused on maritime security and global energy stability.

In their joint statement, Macron and Starmer emphasized the international community’s commitment to upholding international law, ensuring economic stability, and guaranteeing freedom of navigation.

The leaders stressed the importance of prioritizing diplomacy in resolving conflicts, stating that “diplomacy must prevail.” They also welcomed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the necessity of ensuring its continued stability.

They further expressed support for the International Maritime Organization’s efforts to safeguard the security of seafarers and vessels, noting continued cooperation with the maritime sector to enable the swift resumption of activities.

In addition, France and the United Kingdom announced the establishment of an independent, purely defensive multinational mission. The mission aims to protect commercial vessels, reassure shipping operators, and carry out mine-clearance operations once a lasting ceasefire is in place.

Both countries emphasized that the mission will operate in accordance with international law and in consultation with interested states, urging all countries with an interest in free global trade to support the initiative.

The next meeting on this initiative is expected to take place in the United Kingdom.