Baku set for large-scale redevelopment under 2040 master plan, nea

19 April 2026 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A major demolition and redevelopment process is expected to take place across all 12 districts of Baku as part of the “General Plan for the Development of Baku City until 2040”, AzerNEWS reports via local media.

This was stated by Vugar Oruj, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers, who noted that the scale of the transformation could include up to 100,000 buildings.

According to him, the process will not be limited to demolition alone but will also involve the construction of new residential buildings, parks, and modern infrastructure, as well as the development of new metro stations and tram lines.

Oruj emphasized that while detailed timelines remain unclear, the initiative is expected to significantly improve urban infrastructure, expand green spaces, and reshape the capital’s overall layout in line with long-term development goals.