Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended panel session on “United for Peace in Palestine: Confronting Scholasticide, Protecting Future” in Antalya [PHOTOS]

18 April 2026 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

On April 18, a panel session on “United for Peace in Palestine: Confronting Scholasticide, Protecting Future” was held as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Turkish city of Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, along with her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, attended the event.

Prior to the session, attendees visited the stand of the African Culture House. Founded in 2016 at the initiative of Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdoğan, the African Culture House aims to promote African women’s handicrafts, transform their labor into economic value, and foster cultural solidarity.

The event, hosted under the auspices of Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdoğan, opened with a video dedicated to Palestine.

Speakers emphasized that for children bearing the scars of war, re-establishing safe learning environments, strengthening psychosocial support mechanisms, and ensuring continuity in education emerge as priorities for the future of the Palestine.

Speaking at the event, Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdoğan said the messages delivered would serve as a source of hope for children affected by conflicts worldwide. Noting that children and young people are the hope and future of a nation, First Lady Emine Erdoğan stressed the importance of resolutely combating even the slightest factors that promote violence.

A commemorative photo was taken following the event.

Participants then toured an exhibition dedicated to the destruction of Palestine’s education system as a result of the conflict.