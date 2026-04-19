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Sunday, April 19, 2026

Precious metals rise in Azerbaijan as gold tops four thousand dollars

19 April 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)
Precious metals rise in Azerbaijan as gold tops four thousand dollars
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Prices of precious metals recorded an upward trend in Azerbaijan over the past week, with gold leading the gains.

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