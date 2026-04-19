Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals at European Championship in Tbilisi

19 April 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani judokas delivered a strong performance at the European Senior Championship held in Tbilisi, securing a total of four medals.

AzerNEWS reports that the national team earned one silver and three bronze awards during the competition.

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) claimed the silver medal, while Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Turan Bayramov (66 kg), and Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) each secured bronze medals.

The tournament is set to conclude today.