Trump Tower returns? new skyscraper project signals shifting US-Georgia ties

19 April 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A new luxury skyscraper project linked to Donald Trump is set to reshape the skyline of Tbilisi, as the Trump family company, in partnership with local developers, plans to construct a 70-story tower expected to become the tallest building in the city, AzerNEWS reports WSJ.

According to reports, the project will be developed in cooperation with Archi Group, associated with former Georgian Dream MP Ilya Tsulaia, Biograpi Living owned by the Pkhakadze brothers, and the Sapir Organization, led by Trump’s former partner Alex Sapir.

The emergence of the “Trump Tower” project comes amid efforts by Georgia to restore strategic relations with the United States. Observers view the initiative as unfolding against a backdrop of strained ties following controversial domestic legislation.

This is not the first time Trump-linked developments have been proposed in Georgia. In 2012, the Trump Organization announced plans for a project in Batumi, which was later abandoned. The presentation at the time was attended by former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Reacting to that earlier project, Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili dismissed its seriousness, stating: “What money did they pay Trump at that time, and Saakashvili, like a master of lies, used it. I did not take this project seriously, I am not interested in it.”

Relations between Georgia and Western partners deteriorated after the ruling Georgian Dream party passed a “foreign agents” law, prompting the United States to suspend its strategic partnership and impose visa restrictions on members of the Georgian leadership.

However, recent diplomatic contacts — including a phone call between Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, followed by a visit from a senior US official — have fueled speculation about a possible reset in ties.

Analysts suggest Washington remains particularly interested in the strategic Anaklia Port project and is wary of increasing Chinese involvement, especially after a nearly half stake in the port’s management was transferred to a Singapore-Chinese company by the Georgian government.