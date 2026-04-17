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Friday, April 17, 2026

ING raises outlook for Azerbaijan GDP growth through 2028

17 April 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
ING raises outlook for Azerbaijan GDP growth through 2028
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The Dutch banking group ING Group has released an updated forecast for Azerbaijan’s economic growth, covering the period through 2028, AzerNEWS reports.

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