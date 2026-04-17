Azerbaijani books on display at Bologna Int'l Children's Book Fair [PHOTOS]

17 April 2026 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Bologna International Children's Book Fair has been held in Italy, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the fair through a national stand, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Italy, under the auspices of the Azerbaijani Embassy.

A delegation of local authors and publishers is participating in the fair.

The Azerbaijan stand displayed more than 250 books and publications, with over 200 titles specifically designed for young readers. These works have been provided by some of the country's leading publishing houses, including "Libra Kitab", "Qələm", "3 Alma", "Everest", "Təhsil", "Ağıllı Bala", "Aspoliqraf", "Altun Kitab", "Qanun", "Ting", "Səbat", and "Radius".

During the fair, the Azerbaijani delegation is holding a series of business meetings with representatives from publishing houses, children's authors, and illustrators from countries such as Turkiye, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

These discussions focus on book publishing, distribution, and potential international collaboration opportunities.

The delegation also met with Shirin Kreidieh, the President of the Hans Christian Andersen Award Jury, to explore future cooperation in the field of children's literature.

The book fair also featured book presentations by Azerbaijani authors, as well as the meetings between local publishers and their international counterparts.

Recognized as one of the world's most prestigious events for children's literature