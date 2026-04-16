Azerbaijan plans gradual reduction of oil fund transfers to state budget

16 April 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan plans to gradually reduce annual transfers from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the state budget, according to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2027–2030 released by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports. The document notes that in 2025, the fund’s total assets increased by...

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