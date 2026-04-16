International Mugham Center hosts evening of satire, music and humor [PHOTOS]

16 April 2026 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A fascinating concert program titled: Bir az da özümüzdən danışaq" (Let's Talk a Little About Ourselves) has been held at the International Mugham Center (IMC), AzerNEWS reports.

This was not just a concert combining humor, satire, and music—it offered Baku audiences an opportunity to step away from daily routines and look at themselves with a smile.

During the evening, honored master of artistic expression Huseynagha Aslanov, known for his professional recitation of classical and contemporary poetry, performed works by prominent figures of Azerbaijani satirical poetry and feuilleton, including Uzeyir Hajibayli, Mirza Alakbar Sabir, Aliaga Vahid, and Salam Gadirzade, as well as contemporary writers Ilgar Fahmi and Avaz Mammadov. The performer's mastery, combined with sharp, expressive texts full of wit, created a vibrant and uplifting atmosphere in the hall. As part of the evening, writer and playwright Ilgar Fahmi highlighted the particular importance of satire, noting that it allows people to see everyday life from a new perspective.

Throughout the event, the reciter was accompanied by IMC soloists, including Honored Artist Chinara Mutallibova, Vefa Vazirova, and Ravan Garayev, along with popular performers Nijat Aslanov, Ismayil Zulfugarov, Jafar Hasanov, Nurlana Abdullayeva, Khayal Aliyev, Fuad Jafar, Orkhan Soltanov, and Nuraddin Taghiyev, who demonstrated the richness of the national musical school.

The audience warmly welcomed this harmonious fusion of music and spoken word. Performances by established masters and emerging talents combined sparkling humor with expressive melodies. It was truly an evening of contrasts, offering the audience a rare blend of emotions—from sincere laughter to thoughtful pauses that inspired deeper reflection.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.