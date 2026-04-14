Armed attack at Turkish high school leaves several injured, gunman dead

14 April 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An armed attack at a high school in Türkiye has left multiple people injured, including a teacher, AzerNEWS reports.

The assailant opened fire with a rifle, wounding seven individuals before reportedly taking his own life at the scene.

Security forces, including special operations units and police, were quickly deployed to the area, along with emergency medical teams to assist the injured.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the identity of the attacker or the motive behind the incident, as investigations continue.