Moscow imposes temporary ban on key Armenian agricultural exports
Russia has imposed temporary restrictions on the import of certain fruit and vegetable products from Armenia, citing identified phytosanitary violations, AzerNEWS reports.
Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, began enforcing the limitations effective today. The affected goods include tomatoes, cucumbers, and strawberries originating from Armenian suppliers.
The Russian agricultural watchdog stated that the decision was made following the detection of repeated breaches of established plant health and safety requirements. The restrictions will remain in place until the violations are fully addressed by the Armenian side.
Rosselkhoznadzor also moved to reassure domestic consumers, noting that the ban on vegetable supplies from Armenia will not affect Russia’s internal market. Officials highlighted that the share of Armenian produce in total Russian imports of these goods is minimal.
The move marks a fresh trade friction between the two allied nations, both members of several post-Soviet economic and security blocs. Armenian exporters have not yet issued an official response, but the restrictions are expected to prompt talks between the countries’ agricultural authorities in the coming weeks.
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