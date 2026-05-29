Baku–Supsa pipeline may become new export route for Kazakh oil

29 May 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkejenov stated that the country is exploring additional routes for oil exports, including the Baku–Supsa pipeline, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

At the same time, the minister noted that no official proposal has yet been received from Azerbaijan regarding the possible use of this route.

The statement comes amid Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to diversify its crude oil export infrastructure and reduce reliance on existing transit corridors.

It is worth recalling that in May 2026, Azerbaijan and Georgia reached an agreement to restore operations of the Baku–Supsa oil pipeline, which had been suspended since spring 2022.

Commissioned in 1999, the Baku–Supsa pipeline was originally designed to transport crude oil from Azerbaijan’s Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field to international markets via Georgia’s Black Sea coast. The pipeline stretches 837 kilometers and has an annual throughput capacity exceeding 7 million tons of oil.