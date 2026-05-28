UK, Poland launch major defense pact
The United Kingdom and Poland announced on Wednesday that they had signed a defense partnership agreement, highlighting closer cooperation between the two nations, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the statement, with this step, both countries will be able to strengthen their deterrence capabilities across Eastern Europe, while at the same time the joint exercises will reinforce "interoperability, focusing on counter-drone warfare, electronic warfare, and missile defense."
Moreover, the governments stated that the project will help modernize capabilities through training frigate crews and cooperation on air defense missile procurement.
The new framework will also evaluate new issues affecting both countries, such as cyberattacks, while enhancing coordination on sanctions policy, countering hybrid threats, and addressing the malicious use of drones by criminals and hostile state actors, among other important concerns.
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