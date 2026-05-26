Third Kelaghayi Festival moves to Sumgait with vibrant cultural program

26 May 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third Kelaghayi Festival will continue with an event held in the city of Sumgait, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival will take place in Heydar Aliyev Park on June 1 as part of the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.

The festival will be jointly organized by the Sumgait City Executive Authority, the Public Union "Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly," the Kelaghayi House Museum, and the Public Union "Let’s Recognize and Promote Talents."

Initiated by the "Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly" Public Union and already becoming a tradition, the festival aims to protect, promote, and pass on to future generations the art of kelaghayi, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage.

The festival will feature displays of both antique and modern kelaghayi from the Kelaghayi House Museum, as well as decorative-applied art works by Gullu Eldar Tomarli and paintings by artist Gulnara Mammadova.

The event will also present a concert program featuring samples of national music and folklore.

Previously, the third Kelaghayi Festival took place in Baku's Khatai district.

The event featured exhibitions of antique kelaghayi samples, traditional Azerbaijani headwear, and a wide range of cultural artifacts.

A notable highlight was the exhibition "Unsilenced Truths: Deportation, Genocide, and Ethnic Cleansing," which presented photographs and archival materials on the clothing culture and kelaghayi traditions of Western Azerbaijanis. The presentation was delivered by Azada Novruzova, an employee of the Ombudsman's Office and representative of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The festival also included a display and sale of kelaghayis made by master craftsmen from Ismayilli and Basgal, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience and purchase authentic examples of this traditional craft.