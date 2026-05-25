Moldovan President congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Independence Day

25 May 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of Moldova Maia Sandu has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Moldova, I warmly congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.

On this special occasion, I wish you, your family, and the people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity. Moldova hopes for lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and we believe that dialogue and cooperation are the surest path to stability and progress.

Azerbaijan has always been a reliable friend to Moldova, and I look forward to continuing our dialogue.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Maia Sandu

President of the Republic of Moldova