Britain pushes for deeper trade integration with EU

23 May 2026 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

British officials have reportedly proposed the idea of establishing a single market for goods trade with the European Union as part of the next stage of the UK’s post-Brexit "reset," AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

The proposal has not yet been advanced due to reservations from the EU side, with negotiations currently focused on more limited areas such as food, agriculture, and energy trade.

Despite this, the initiative is seen as a sign of greater ambition in shaping a closer economic relationship between the UK and the EU, ahead of an expected summit in the coming weeks.

According to reports, UK officials had floated the possibility of placing a broader "frictionless trade" model on the agenda for future talks, potentially extending to a comprehensive goods-based single market arrangement.

The UK government has not confirmed the details of the reported proposal but acknowledged that multiple options have been discussed with EU counterparts in recent months, with negotiations ongoing.

Some UK ministers believe that shifting geopolitical dynamics, particularly changes in the United States’ approach to Europe, could encourage greater flexibility among EU member states regarding closer economic reintegration.

A key summit between the UK and EU is expected in July, where further progress on the post-Brexit relationship framework is anticipated.

The EU has not yet confirmed its readiness to discuss such a format.