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Friday, May 22, 2026

Azeri Light crude surges above $114 per barrel

22 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light crude surges above $114 per barrel
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Global oil benchmarks posted solid gains on international markets, with Azerbaijan’s flagship Azeri Light crude surpassing $114 per barrel at Italy’s Augusta port.

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