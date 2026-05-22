Peruvian artist's solo exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

22 May 2026 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 21, a solo exhibition of Peruvian artist Ronald Companoca opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, prominent art figures, and other guests.

Titled "The Theater of Dreams," the exhibition displays a number of the artist's art pieces to the public for the very first time.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the opening ceremony, Ronald Companoca said the exhibition is especially meaningful for him, emphasizing the importance of showcasing his work at one of Europe's leading cultural venues. He noted that the project differs from conventional exhibitions by serving as a meeting point for various cultural perspectives and artistic ideas rather than a standard display.

He highlighted that a portion of the displayed pieces was inspired by Azerbaijani culture. Specifically, certain works incorporate carpet elements, while others feature Azerbaijani motifs and the country's name. Companoca added that while his creative process involves elements of both fantasy and magical surrealism, he largely views his work as a synthesis of realistic and mystical styles.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Anar Alakbarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, shared that discussions with the artist about holding the exhibition in Azerbaijan had been ongoing for several years, and this project has finally been brought to life. He thanked the artist for his active creative contributions over this period and his support in organizing the exhibition.

Anar Alakbarov also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for her continuous support in making such projects possible.

In his speech, Ronald Companoca stressed that he has worked intensively over the past year on the large-scale pieces featured in the exhibition. According to the artist, these works are the culmination of his meticulous attention to detail, his desire to make the invisible visible, and the artistic expression of his inner world.

It was noted that the core themes running through the exposition are time, travel, and dreams. The exhibition heavily features clocks that preserve memories, ships that create clouds, caravans moving under the moonlight, and figures striving toward a shared destination.

Within the event, an artistic performance was also presented, featuring various live characters that mirror the figures in Companoca's artwork.

Following the ceremony, the guests toured "The Theater of Dreams" exhibition.

Transporting visitors into an imaginary world, the exhibition's main characters consist of clowns, musicians, magicians, travelers, and fantastical creatures. These figures take the audience on an extraordinary journey into the artist's inner realm.

Ronald Companoca's art is rooted in the philosophy of magical surrealism, introducing visitors to a wondrous universe where reality and imagination meet in a delicate balance. This artistic approach draws references to the work of world-renowned artists such as Hieronymus Bosch, Salvador Dalí, and René Magritte.

Communicating with his audience through a unique artistic language, Ronald Companoca's works have been exhibited across various countries in Europe, the United States, and Central America.

The exhibition will run until March 1, 2027.