Baku,Tashkent strengthen table tennis cooperation [PHOTOS]

20 May 2026 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Table Tennis Federations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen mutual cooperation and friendly relations, AzerNEWS reports.

The strategic document was signed by ASTF Secretary General Konul Mikayilova and UZTF Secretary General Goharkhan Mugaddasova, and it will open new opportunities for athletes, coaches, and referees from both brotherly countries.

The memorandum focuses on several key areas of cooperation. It includes the development of professional athletes and the practical application of modern scientific methods in training. The agreement also aims to facilitate the exchange of experience among athletes.

Another important direction is the establishment of mutual training programs for coaches and referees from both countries. The two federations also plan to organize joint competitions, friendly matches between national teams, and joint training camps.

In addition, the memorandum covers cooperation in sports research, sports medicine, and anti-doping. It also предусматривает the exchange of experience through visits to specialized hospitals and sports centers.

The agreement further promotes cooperation in sports investment and tourism. Through joint sporting events, both countries aim to contribute to the development of sports tourism.

This cooperation will serve to help athletes from both countries achieve high results on the international stage in the coming years.

The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation (ASTF) was established in the early 1950s, following the organization of a Baku section for table tennis. This came after a growing interest in the sport in the 1930s and 1940s.

Officially, ASTF has been a member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) since 1995, and at the same time a member of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).

One of the main goals of ASTF is to organize and develop table tennis across the country: to build a stable and well‑equipped national federation; to ensure proper material and technical support and training for the national teams; to promote the sport at the grassroots level, including among youth; and to involve Azerbaijani athletes in national and international competitions.

The Uzbekistan Table Tennis Federation (UTTF) is the official governing body for table tennis in Uzbekistan. It oversees national competitions, supports the development of the sport, and represents the country in international tournaments.

The federation is affiliated with both the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU).

Since its establishment, the federation has actively promoted table tennis across the country by organizing national championships and developing training programs for athletes of various age categories.