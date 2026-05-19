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Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Azerbaijan’s tea imports drop 25% early this year

19 May 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s tea imports drop 25% early this year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Tea imports into Azerbaijan dropped significantly during the first four months of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing State Customs Committee. Between January and April, the country imported...

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