Victory Museum project marks new chapter in Shusha's revival [PHOTOS]

19 May 2026 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The city of Shusha continues to undergo large-scale reconstruction and cultural revitalization, with authorities now preparing to launch the construction of a new Victory Museum as part of ongoing infrastructure and heritage projects in the city, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to local media, Aydin Karimov, the President's Special Representative in the Shusha district, said that work on several major social infrastructure initiatives is actively progressing.

Among the key upcoming projects is the construction of the Victory Museum, which is expected to become an important cultural and historical landmark in the city.

Aydin Karimov also noted that the construction of a new kindergarten is planned, while work on a new mosque is already underway. The mosque is expected to be completed and opened for public use by the end of this year or early next year.

Alongside cultural and social projects, residential development in Shusha is continuing at a rapid pace. Three new residential complexes, whose foundations were laid by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, are currently under construction. The complexes will include 43 buildings and nearly 900 apartments.

The residential projects are expected to be completed during the first and second quarters of next year, paving the way for the return of residents to the city.

He added that restoration work is also nearing completion in two villages of the Shusha district. According to him, residents are expected to return to those villages within the next two months.

In parallel, efforts to expand tourism infrastructure and preserve Shusha's cultural identity remain a central part of the city's broader redevelopment strategy.