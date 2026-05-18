Star Wars felt like homework: why it went wrong

18 May 2026 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Mandalorian & Grogu is being released this week and is reportedly set for the lowest opening weekend of any Star Wars film to date. With recent TV projects also underperforming, the franchise’s declining audience interest has become a growing topic of discussion, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

It has now been seven years since Star Wars last appeared on the big screen. In December 2019, The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment of the sequel trilogy, was released and went on to earn $1.077 billion worldwide. While still a strong box office result by general standards, it was only about half of what The Force Awakens (2015) achieved at $2.07 billion, reflecting a noticeable drop in audience enthusiasm. The decline continued with Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), which underperformed significantly, grossing just $393 million globally and failing to meet Disney’s expectations after its high-profile release.

Since then, the franchise has remained absent from cinemas while Lucasfilm, acquired by Disney for $4.05 billion in 2012, has focused heavily on expanding the universe through streaming television. This strategy began successfully with The Mandalorian, which helped launch Disney+’s early growth.

However, the rapid expansion of Star Wars series has also been linked to audience fatigue. More recent projects have struggled to maintain momentum: The Acolyte (2024) was cancelled after one season, while Skeleton Crew (2025) recorded the weakest debut viewership for a Star Wars series so far.

Interestingly, industry analysts suggest that the franchise is now facing a “content saturation effect,” where too much frequent expansion in a single universe can reduce anticipation for major releases. Some also note that modern audiences, increasingly split across streaming platforms and short-form content, are far less likely to maintain long-term engagement with large interconnected franchises compared to the cinematic peak of the 2010s.