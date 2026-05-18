Trump warns time is running out for Iran as talks stall

18 May 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the “clock is ticking” as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict appear to have stalled, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

“They better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform. “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

The statement came after the president held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, according to The Times of Israel, citing Netanyahu’s office.

On Monday, Iran said it had responded to the latest US proposal and that communications with Washington were continuing through Pakistani intermediaries.

“As we announced yesterday, our concerns were conveyed to the American side,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said at a media briefing, according to AFP.

Iranian media, meanwhile, reported that the United States had not made any concrete concessions to Tehran. The semi-official Mehr News Agency warned that the lack of compromise could push negotiations into a full “impasse.”

Trump’s latest remarks echoed earlier warnings in which he suggested that “a whole civilization” could be at risk if Iran failed to agree to a deal aimed at ending the conflict, comments he made shortly before a ceasefire was announced in early April.

He also recently stated that the truce was on “massive life support” after rejecting what he described as Tehran’s demands as “totally unacceptable.” In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei insisted that Iran’s proposals were “responsible” and “generous.”

Interestingly, analysts note that the use of highly public, confrontational messaging on social media platforms like Truth Social has become a defining feature of modern diplomatic signaling. Such statements can increase pressure during negotiations, but they also raise the risk of misinterpretation, which in sensitive geopolitical situations may further complicate already fragile talks.