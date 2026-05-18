TOKİ chief praises Azerbaijan’s solidarity after devastating Türkiye earthquakes

18 May 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Urban resilience, climate adaptation, and post-disaster reconstruction have emerged among the key themes of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku. The devastating February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, which affected 11 provinces and caused massive destruction across the country’s southeast, further accelerated regional efforts focused on sustainable reconstruction, disaster preparedness, and long-term urban resilience.

In this context, AzerNEWS had the chance to talk with the Head of Housing Development Administration of the Republic of Türkiye (TOKİ), Ahmet Kutlug Gayretli, who stated that resilient cities are not only about constructing buildings that can survive earthquakes, but about ensuring that urban life itself can continue after disasters.

These deliberations are taking place against the backdrop of Türkiye embarking on one of the world’s biggest post-calamity reconstruction drives coordinated by TOKİ and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. As per the official estimates, tens of thousands of housing units along with commercial facilities have been under construction in the quake-affected regions. The “Azerbaijan Neighborhood” development in Kahramanmarash stands out as one such effort made jointly by Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Speaking about the concept of resilient cities, Gayretli noted that the issue goes far beyond structural durability.

"It is not enough for buildings to remain standing,” he said, emphasizing that hospitals, transportation systems, electricity networks, wastewater infrastructure, and drinking water systems must also continue functioning after disasters so that daily life can go on without interruption.

According to Gayretli, the real meaning of a resilient city is sustainability.

Referring to Türkiye’s geography, Gayretli pointed out that the country frequently experiences natural disasters such as floods, wildfires, and earthquakes. He said water-related issues would become one of the key topics at COP31, including water recycling, flood prevention, and agricultural and geopolitical water policies.

Gayretli also spoke extensively about the devastating February 2023 Kahramanmarash earthquakes, which affected 11 provinces across Türkiye. He noted that nearly 15 percent of the country’s land area was impacted and millions of people suffered directly or indirectly from the disaster. Many citizens lost their homes, relatives, workplaces, or were forced to relocate, while life in the region was severely disrupted.

Highlighting Türkiye’s post-earthquake reconstruction efforts, Gayretli stated that nearly 500,000 housing units and independent sections were built following the disaster. He praised the coordinated efforts carried out by state institutions under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s support after the earthquake, Gayretli emphasized the close ties between the two countries.

"We never see Azerbaijan as separate from ourselves. As we always say, ‘one nation, two states," he noted.

He stated that Azerbaijan provided both moral and material support following the earthquake and highlighted the construction of the "Azerbaijan Neighborhood" in Kahramanmarash, the epicenter of the disaster. According to Gayretli, the project included approximately 1,200 housing units and around 1,700 commercial offices and business spaces, forming a complete mixed-use residential district.

The project also included schools, sports halls, swimming pools, and social infrastructure designed to meet all essential community needs after disasters. Gayretli said this project reflected the true meaning of resilient urban planning, where people can continue their lives and access necessary services even after catastrophic events.

"We developed this project with both the material and moral support of the Azerbaijani state," he said, expressing gratitude for Azerbaijan’s solidarity with Türkiye.

Gayretli concluded by saying that Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue to stand by one another in every difficult moment.