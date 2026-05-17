Kenyan expert: Rapid population growth and resource shortages among biggest urban challenges

17 May 2026 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Speaking on the future of urban development, one of the participants from Kenya, Boniface Gitau said one of the biggest challenges modern cities will face over the next decade is the rapid growth of populations without sufficient infrastructure and resources to support them, AzerNEWS reports.

“I think it’s whereby populations have no place to stay and they have no place to do what they need to do in their daily lives,” he said while answering a question on the future challenges facing cities.

Gitau emphasized that if governments and institutions fail to prepare for future demographic pressures, the consequences could become increasingly difficult for both communities and nations worldwide.

“If we don’t look into the future and see how we can stabilize that, it can become a challenge to communities and to nations around the world,” he stated.

According to him, urbanization and population growth are advancing much faster than the development of the resources needed to sustain societies. He noted that the world today is significantly different from what it was two decades ago.

“The way things are today is not the same as they were 20 years ago. The population has really grown and things are changing every day without enough resources to support our people,” he said.

Gitau stressed the importance of creating long-term solutions aimed at supporting future generations, including stronger economic planning, sustainable resource management, and improved living conditions.

“So the question we need to ask ourselves is: how can we create more resources that can help future generations, so that we may not experience challenges that could affect nations and our people?” he added.

He also called for stronger cooperation and forward-looking policies to ensure stable economies and environments where people can live and work freely.

“We need to work together and make sure that we are working towards the future … ensuring that we have a stable economy and a stable environment where people can live freely and carry out their daily lives together,” Gitau concluded.