Azercell joins “Baku Flames” as Technology And Innovation Partner [PHOTOS]

15 May 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The “Baku Flames” International Festival of Creativity and Effectiveness has officially commenced with the support of Azercell. For the second consecutive year, Azercell is participating in the festival as its Technology and Innovation Partner.

Taking place on May 15–16, the event convenes representatives of leading international companies, as well as experts from the creative industry, marketing, and media. This year’s program features speakers from globally renowned companies such as Meta, Google, and TikTok. Reflecting the festival’s growing international recognition, this year’s event also showcases creative projects from a wider geographical region.

The submitted projects will be evaluated by a prestigious international jury alongside recognized experts from the creative industry, with the winners to be announced on the second day of the festival.

As part of the panel session organized with the support of Azercell on the first day of the festival, Sona Abbasova, Director of Corporate Communications at Azercell, will participate in a discussion dedicated to the interaction between brands and brand ambassadors. The session will explore the creation of mutual value within such partnerships, as well as modern approaches to building and developing these collaborations.

It should be noted that the “Baku Flames” festival serves as an important international platform for discussing global trends in the creative industry, exchanging innovative perspectives, and fostering new partnerships.