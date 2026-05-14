Baku–Khankandi int'l cycling race ends with decisive final stage [PHOTOS]

The fourth stage of the Baku-Khankandi Azerbaijan International Cycling Race, a prestigious UCI 2.1 category event, has officially drawn to a close, AzerNEWS reports.

In a gruelling test of endurance, the peloton set off from the historic city of Ganja, weaving through a scenic yet demanding 152.8 km route that traversed Goygol, Goranboy, and Agdara (including the villages of Sugovushan and Talish) before crossing the finish line in Naftalan.

The day belonged to Italy's Marco Manenti, representing the Bardiani CSF Faizanè Pro-Continental team. Manenti's tactical precision and late-stage surge allowed him to clinch the top spot on the podium for this fourth leg of the race.

Following the race, a formal awards ceremony was held to honour the stage's top performers.

The prizes were presented by a distinguished delegation, including Arzu Mammadov, Acting Head of the Naftalan City Executive Power; Sahib Alakbarov, First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and Chairman of the Race Organising Committee; and Fikrat Huseynov, Executive Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation.

This year's event has drawn an impressive field of 24 teams representing 20 different countries.

Photo Credits: Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports