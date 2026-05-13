Azerbaijan Football Cup final: 'Sabah' to face 'Zira'

13 May 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan football season will conclude on May 13 with the Azerbaijan Cup final, AzerNEWS reports.

The teams "Sabah" and "Zira" will face each other in the decisive match.

The game will be held at Palms Sports Arena and will kick off at 20:00. The match will be officiated by FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev.

Having already secured the Azerbaijani championship ahead of schedule, "Sabah" aims to finish the season with two titles by also winning the national cup.

Meanwhile, "Zira" hopes to claim the trophy and earn qualification for the Europa League.

It should be noted that the current holder of the national cup is "Sabah."

The Azerbaijan Football Cup is the country's main annual knockout football competition. It was first introduced in 1936, with its modern format running since 1992.

Organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the tournament includes clubs from both the Premier League and lower divisions. The winner earns a place in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The 2025–26 edition features 34 teams. It begins with preliminary rounds involving clubs from League I and League II, after which the top-tier Premier League teams enter the competition.

Considered the second most prestigious football competition in Azerbaijan after the Azerbaijan Premier League, the cup often determines the country's third European qualification spot.

As of 2026, Sabah FC is the reigning champion, having won the 2025 title, while Qarabag FC holds the record for the most tournament victories.