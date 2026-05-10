Unidentified aircraft strike South Korean cargo ship in Hormuz

10 May 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

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A South Korean cargo vessel was struck by unidentified aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing AFP.

According to South Korea’s foreign ministry, the vessel, identified as the HMM Namu, reportedly came under attack on Monday while transiting the strategically important shipping route amid heightened regional tensions.

South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Park Il said that two unidentified aircraft struck the outer plating of the ship’s port-side ballast tank near the stern at intervals of approximately one minute, causing flames and heavy smoke.

Authorities said CCTV footage captured the incident, but officials were unable to determine the exact type of aircraft, their launch origin, or the size of the objects involved. Further forensic analysis of engine debris and fragments recovered from the vessel is expected.

According to the ministry, the attack caused significant structural damage, leaving a section of the hull approximately five meters wide and extending seven meters inward. Officials believe the first strike ignited a fire in the engine room, while the second blast intensified the blaze.

The ship was carrying 24 crew members at the time of the incident. No fatalities were immediately reported.

The attack comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf following the conflict involving Iran, United States, and Israel. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since late February, after military confrontations and regional retaliatory actions intensified.

Image: AFP