Turkmenistan expands merchant fleet with new cargo ship project

9 May 2026 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkmenistan plans to commission a new cargo vessel named "Menzil" in 2026 as part of its expanding cooperation with South Korean shipbuilding partners, AzerNEWS reports, citing the press service of the Turkmen government.

The announcement was made by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a working visit to the Balkan region, where he attended a ceremony marking the commissioning of the cargo vessel "Gadamly" at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in Turkmenbashi.

The vessel was constructed with the participation of Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology, a Busan-based engineering and shipbuilding firm specializing in commercial vessel technologies and repair solutions.

According to Berdimuhamedov, the addition of new vessels is expected to significantly strengthen the capacity of Turkmenistan’s national merchant fleet and increase cargo transportation volumes through the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi. The expansion is also aimed at boosting domestic shipments, import operations, and transit cargo flows across the Caspian Sea.

The President emphasized that the development of maritime transport infrastructure will contribute to strengthening regional connectivity and supporting the country’s economic growth.

Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology plays a key role in the modernization of Turkmenistan’s shipbuilding sector. The company has been involved in transferring advanced ship design technologies, implementing modern quality management systems, and training local engineers in international-standard shipbuilding practices.