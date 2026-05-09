Azerbaijan sends 479 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia

9 May 2026 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has dispatched eight railcars carrying 479 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia, AzerNEWS reports.

At the same time, six railcars loaded with 402 tons of fertilizer from Russia were also transported to Armenia via Azerbaijani rail infrastructure.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, a total of 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain.