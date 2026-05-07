Samsung exits China amid rising local competition

7 May 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics is reportedly ending sales of most of its household appliances in the Chinese market, including televisions, monitors, refrigerators, washing machines, and other consumer electronics products, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision comes after what the company described as a careful review of rapidly changing market conditions and intensifying competition from domestic Chinese manufacturers. The phase-out is expected to affect a wide range of products, including commercial display systems, air conditioners, audio equipment, vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers.

According to industry data cited by Chinese media outlet DoNews, Samsung’s market share in China had fallen sharply by April this year, reaching just 3.62% in the television segment, 0.41% in refrigerators, and 0.38% in washing machines.

Samsung’s challenges are not limited to China alone. According to Yonhap News Agency, rising global uncertainty and increasing costs for raw materials and electronic components continue to put pressure on the profitability of the company’s home appliance business. Last year, Samsung’s television and home appliance divisions reportedly recorded combined losses of around 200 billion Korean won (approximately $138 million).

At the same time, the company’s China sales division saw net profit decline by 44% year-on-year, largely due to the rapid expansion of local brands in the domestic market. Data from Chinese research firm Runto Technology indicates that TV shipments in China could reach nearly 32.9 million units in 2025, with domestic companies dominating the industry.

Leading Chinese brands such as Hisense, TCL, Xiaomi, Skyworth, Haier, and Huawei together account for more than 94% of the Chinese TV market. Meanwhile, annual shipments of major foreign brands—including Samsung, Sony, Philips, and Sharp—have reportedly dropped below one million units each, marking one of the weakest positions for international manufacturers in recent years.

Despite scaling back its home appliance operations, Samsung is expected to continue doing business in China in strategic sectors such as smartphones, semiconductors, and medical equipment.

China has increasingly become one of the most difficult consumer electronics markets for foreign companies to compete in. Local brands not only offer lower prices but also adapt products more quickly to Chinese consumer preferences, often integrating AI features and smart-home ecosystems faster than many international rivals.