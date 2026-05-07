Azerbaijan's U-17 girls boxing team ranks first at Heydar Aliyev Cup 2026

7 May 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's U-17 girls boxing team has finished first in the team standings at the Heydar Aliyev Cup 2026 in Baku after winning 17 medals, including three golds, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition among junior female boxers at the international tournament has officially concluded, with athletes from eight countries taking part.

Representing Azerbaijan's U-17 squad under head coach Ilkin Agayev, Aysel Farajova (46 kg), Aydan Ismayilli (48 kg), and Sema Abbasova (66 kg) captured gold medals and earned championship titles.

Silver medals were claimed by Yegana Rahimova (48 kg), Fatima Mammadli (50 kg), Jamila Muradli (57 kg), and Ramziya Mirzayeva (70 kg).

Bronze medals went to Nasrin Abdullazade, Aysan Miriyeva (both 46 kg), Nurgul Ojagova (48 kg), Tunja Murshudova, Sima Ismayilova (both 50 kg), Alsu Yafarova (52 kg), Narmin Abdullazade, Ayan Novruzlu (both 54 kg), Emiliya Beydullayeva (57 kg), and Aynur Valizade (63 kg).

With 3 gold, 4 silver, and 10 bronze medals, Azerbaijan secured first place in the girls' team rankings.

Georgia finished second with a 3-1-1 medal tally, while the team of neutral athletes (AIN) placed third with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

The tournament features teams from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Latvia, Estonia, and Moldova, along with neutral athletes. The boys' competition is scheduled to conclude on May 7.