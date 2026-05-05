Sweden may temporarily host french nuclear weapons

5 May 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Swedish experts have raised the possibility of temporarily hosting French nuclear weapons in Sweden, AzerNEWS reports.

According to interviews with the SVT television channel, the experts noted that Sweden and France are expanding their cooperation on nuclear deterrence issues in Europe. They suggested that in the event of heightened security tensions, such systems could be temporarily stationed in Sweden, serving a deterrent role.

The cooperation could also include exercises and protection of French aircraft, believes Kiel Engelbrecht, a professor of political science at the Swedish Defense University.

"Stockholm could request that French nuclear-armed aircraft arrive in Sweden, for example, in a situation where you are exposed to overt or covert threats with nuclear weapons elements. The very assumption of the presence of nuclear weapons in Sweden would also become a deterrent factor," he said.

However, it was emphasized that the Swedish parliament remains opposed to the deployment of nuclear weapons on national territory during peacetime.

It must be noted that in 1968, Stockholm was one of the first signatories of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and became an active supporter of the idea of nuclear disarmament. At the same time, there has never been a law in Sweden that would prohibit the deployment of this type of WMD on the territory of the state.