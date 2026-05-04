Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan for high-level talks

4 May 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 4–5 for a series of high-level meetings, AzerNEWS reports.

"On 4-5 May, the High Representative/Vice-President (HR/VP) Kaja Kallas is visiting Armenia and Azerbaijan," the European External Action Service said.

According to the information, on 4 May, the HR/VP will attend the meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Yerevan, Armenia.

Kallas will also participate in a leaders’ meeting hosted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, alongside António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen.

On the same day, Kaja Kallas will travel to Azerbaijan. She will hold a series of bilateral meetings at the political level, including with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov.

Image: EP