Former F1 driver and paralympic champion Alessandro Zanardi dies at 60

2 May 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Former Formula 1 driver and four-time Paralympic champion Alessandro Zanardi has died at the age of 60.

AzerNEWS reports that Zanardi passed away at the age of 60.

Zanardi lost both of his legs in a CART racing accident in 2001. Following the tragedy, he went on to achieve remarkable success in para-cycling, becoming a four-time Paralympic champion.

In Formula 1, Zanardi competed between 1991 and 1994, and later returned to the championship for the 1999 season.