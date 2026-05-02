Heydar Aliyev Center hosts meeting with young people on ‘Heydar Aliyev and Creative Legacy of Omar Eldarov [PHOTOS]

2 May 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A meeting titled “Heydar Aliyev and the Creative Legacy of Omar Eldarov” was held on May 2 at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the participation of students, AzerNEWS reports.

Organized ahead of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the event aimed to deepen understanding and promote his legacy. It also sought to educate the younger generation about the architectural school that developed in Azerbaijan during Aliyev’s leadership, major urban development projects implemented in that period, and state policy on preserving national heritage, especially in light of 2026 being declared the “Year of Urbanism and Architecture” in Azerbaijan.

Discussions at the event focused on the artistic legacy of renowned sculptor and People’s Artist Omar Eldarov, his contribution to Azerbaijani architecture and fine arts, as well as Heydar Aliyev’s broader impact on culture and the arts.

Speaking at the event, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, highlighted that the Center regularly hosts events across various fields, including culture and the arts, and also organizes exhibitions of sculptural works. He noted Eldarov’s continued support for such initiatives.

“These days, the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are holding a series of events dedicated to the birth anniversary of the National Leader. It is a proud moment for us that you are participating in this specially organized event today,” he said.

Omar Eldarov shared personal memories of Heydar Aliyev, describing him as a wise leader and a sincere, approachable person. The sculptor spoke about Aliyev’s strong interest in the arts, recalling his aspiration to become an artist and mentioning that members of his family included well-known artists and architects. He also noted Aliyev’s visits to exhibitions and his active engagement in discussions on visual arts.

During the event, video presentations were shown highlighting Eldarov’s dedication and perseverance, his creative collaboration with Heydar Aliyev, and the conceptual development of his works, as well as the role of the Azerbaijani school of sculpture.

The “Heydar Aliyev and the Creative Legacy of Omar Eldarov” project is among the first initiatives implemented with the participation of prominent figures who had close contact with the National Leader. The selection of Eldarov’s work as the starting point of the series was described as deliberate, reflecting the role of creativity in building cultural bridges between peoples.

Heydar Aliyev once referred to Eldarov’s art as a “symbol of humanity and culture.”

The project aims to increase young people’s interest in national cultural heritage, develop aesthetic sensibilities, and promote Azerbaijan’s achievements in architecture and urban development to a wider audience.

At the end of the meeting, the People’s Artist answered questions from participants.