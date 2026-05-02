IsDB Group Chairman Al Jasser to visit Azerbaijan

2 May 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Chairman Muhammad Al Jasser, will undertake an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan from 4 to 8 May 2026, AzerNEWS reports via the IsDB.

The visit comes at a pivotal time ahead of the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings, scheduled to take place in Baku from 16–19 June 2026. It aims to reinforce the IsDB Group’s partnership with Azerbaijan while advancing preparations for the Annual Meetings under the theme “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity.”

During the visit, Al Jasser will meet with high-level authorities, senior government officials, and hold strategic discussions.